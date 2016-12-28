Bids and Proposals 12-28-16



BID

Onala Recovery Center, located at 1625 W Carson St. Pittsburgh PA 15219, is seeking construction bids from qualified MWDBE contractors, for construction of its phase 1 addition and renovation project.

The construction scope includes a 2200 square foot office space addition constructed on top of the existing two story masonry building, new cladding on the existing two story building and a three stop elevator and stair tower.

Printed Construction documents are available at bidders expense from Tri-State Signs and Reprographics, Inc. located at 2934 Smallman St. Pittsburgh PA 15201 (412-281-3538).

Digital copies of the construction documents can be obtained by contacting Onala Recovery Center.

A pre-bid walk-through with the Owner and Architect will be held on January 11th, 2017 from 3:30 – 4:30pm.

Sealed Construction bids for the project must be delivered to Onala Recovery Center by January 25th, 2017 by 2:30pm. Bid opening will be private.



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on January 25, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527, for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

Bid Number Bid Name

B161097 Underground Teraction Power Cable

B1611102 Bucket Trucks

B1611103 LED Fixtures for Steel Plaza and Wood Street Stations

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B160761AR Copier Management Services

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on January 10, 2017 at Port Authority, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527. Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

CONTRACT NO. 1672

REPAIR OF ROLL-UP GARAGE DOORS LEGAL NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1672, REPAIR OF ROLL-UP GARAGE DOORS, for which Proposals will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the office of the Authority.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidder. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, to waive any informality in any Proposal and to accept any Proposal should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security in the Amount of $200.00 is required.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding this contract document should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor at 412-734-6204.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

