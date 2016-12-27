National
Statement by the President and First Lady on Kwanzaa

(Screengrab from video/whitehouse.gov)

In this holiday season, Michelle and I send our best wishes to those celebrating Kwanzaa. For families across the country, Dec. 26 marks the beginning of a joyous time to reflect on the rich African-American culture and to remember the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith – principles that reflect our most cherished values as Americans.

As we reflect upon this year, we look forward to the blessings and aspirations that await us in the year to come and we wish those families that will gather together and light the Kinara blessings for a happy and healthy new year.

