Rep. Gainey honors officer McClain

HONORED FOR A GREAT JOB—State Rep. Ed Gainey and honoree Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officer Richard E. McClain. (Photos by J. L. Martello)
State Rep. Ed Gainey held his 4th Annual Community Police Service Award at the Hill House Association.
The purpose was to recognize the exceptional and dedicated service of an officer from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police––officer Richard E. McClain. Invited guests were from Zone 2, Pittsburgh’s public safety director and staff, the chief of police, Rep. Jake Wheatley, councilman Daniel Lavelle, and the honoree’s family and friends.
FAMILY SUPPORT—Honoree Richard E. McClain, center, with sons, Richard E. McClain III, left, and Raymar McClain, right.
McClain, who has been servicing the Pittsburgh community for 27 years, is a graduate of Westinghouse High School and Tuskegee Institute, and grew up in Homewood.
He is a notable figure in the community because of his outreach to the people he serves, especially the youth.
F.O.P. HEAD—Fraternal Order of Police President Robert Swartzwelder speaking highly of the honoree, officer Richard E. McClain
Interim Chief Scott Schubert speaking about officer Richard E. McClain’s dedication.
SUPPORTING THEIR OWN—Honoree Richard McClain, center and holding the proclamation presented to him, surrounded by fellow police officers and state Rep. Ed Gainey, seated on the end.
Gainey said he was pleased to take this opportunity to recognize and honor McClain for his exemplary service to the community.