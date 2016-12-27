New York Man Who Fathered Child With High School Teacher Confesses To Murdering Both

A Bronx man is in custody after admitting to the murder of his ex-girlfriend and 4-year-old son on Monday, DNAinfo New York reports.

Former student who fathered a child with his science teacher admits killing the mother and son, sources say: https://t.co/kdyMl1Jc4l pic.twitter.com/oCEL8ccb3s — DNAinfo New York (@DNAinfoNY) December 27, 2016

The suspect, Isaac Duran, 23, told authorities he strangled Felicia Barahona, the 36-year-old mother of his child, with an electrical cord and then drowned Miguel, his toddler, in the bathtub.

The New York Daily News reports Duran was allegedly upset with Barahona for interfering in his new relationship and also had major concerns about the way his son was being raised.

Police found the bodies on Monday after a neighbor called to complain about a smell coming from the bathroom of Barahona’s apartment. Authorities believe the mother and son were dead for days before the discovery.

Barahona and Duran began their explicit affair in 2011 when Duran was an 18-year-old student in Barahona’s science class at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx. They dated for several months, before breaking up in January of 2012.

Barahona, a former Army veteran, was later fired in August 2012 after confessing to school officials that she was in love with Duran. The New York Daily News obtained a copy of the city’s Special Commissioner of Investigation, which released a report on the relationship in 2013.

According to DNAinfo, Duran faces two counts of murder.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, DNAinfo

SEE ALSO:

Arianna Fitts, Missing Toddler Of Murdered San Francisco Woman, May Still Be Alive

Judge Tosses Black Man’s Murder Conviction Based On Charges By Corrupt NYPD Cop