George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London

The boyfriend, hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, told the Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday he found the 53-year-old singer dead in bed when he arrived at Michael’s house on Christmas Day so they could attend a holiday lunch together.

“Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I,” Fawaz said. “Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person.”

Fawaz tweeted “I will never stop missing you” to Michael.

Michael’s former partner Kenny Goss, who was with the singer for many years, said in a statement that he was “heartbroken” by the death of his longtime love.

“He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man,” Goss said.

Michael announced in 2011 that he and Goss had separated.

Since word of his unexpected death, British newspapers have been filled with stories about Michael’s many generous acts, often accompanied by his admonishments to keep them secret.

Among the stories that surfaced was Michael’s donation of 15,000 pounds to a couple in need of money to pay for fertility treatments.

Crowds of grieving fans placed flowers and other tributes outside his home in the Highgate neighborhood of north London.

The singer’s publicist released a statement saying Michael’s family and close friends have been “touched beyond words” by the outpouring of affection for him.

“There could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received,” the statement said, adding that there was no truth to reports that Michael died under suspicious circumstances.

British authorities did not release any new information about Michael’s death, which his manager said appeared to have been caused by heart failure. Police have said the death was not suspicious. An autopsy is planned, but the timing is uncertain.