Don’t freak out, Ivanka Trump will do well as first lady

So there is a bit of hysteria going on in Washington about the role Ivanka Trump will take in her father’s administration. Some are even speculating that she will move to Washington with her husband and children and take up the role of First Lady of the country. Many are speechless. I’m not. I think Ivanka Trump might turn out to be an excellent first lady. Here’s why:
There is precedent for the president to rely on family members to help them in their job when their spouse is either not interested in the traditional responsibilities of first lady or when the first lady is tied up with other responsibilities. President John Kennedy asked his mother to serve as official hostess from time to time when Jacqueline Kennedy was either traveling abroad or recuperating from a medical illness such as the miscarriage one of their children. Franklin Roosevelt asked his daughter to step in when his wife Eleanor was travelling oversees to inspect troops that were serving during World War II.
Those ladies served as first lady most recently, but ironically if Ivanka Trump moves into the role, not only do I think she would be pretty good at it – after all she is polished and informed, and for some women, a role model as an accomplished businesswomen, mother and wife – she can reach further back in our history for more inspiration.
Other examples came from the National First Ladies’ Library project that published a series of articles on “other women” that have filled a need when the president’s spouse was not able to serve as first lady. President James Monroe’s daughter, Eliza, served as his spokesperson; Martin Van Buren’s wife died so their daughter Angelica received guests at the White House, along with the daughters of Woodrow Wilson and Benjamin Harrison.
So my message to all of the folks who are concerned that the White House as we know it is going to be turned upside down. Fear not. I think Ivanka Trump, along with the rest of her family, is going to prove to us that they can bring their own sense of style and dignity to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Say whatever you want about how the election was won by the Trumps, they won fair and square and not putting side any emotions, people may feel about him becoming the 45th president, he and his family deserve the right to put their own stamp on the presidency – they have four years – let’s see what they do with it.