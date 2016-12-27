At the outset, I must make something clear. Although I am not an adherent of Christianity, I respect Christianity. I respect it because it was created by a Black man (with hair like wool and skin like bronze) who was a Palestinian (born in Bethlehem, which is in the central West Bank, which in turn is in the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which therefore is exactly where Palestine is located) and who was a revolutionary (executed by way of the death penalty for rebelling against the government).

Michael Coard, Esquire can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD900AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCam/Verizon/Comcast. http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/coard-five-important-things-you-didn-t-know-about-christmas/article_eee54c70-03db-5ef1-baf4-e37ebfc30899.html