Wilkinsburg seniors eligible for Pittsburgh Promise scholarships

After months of behind-the-scenes meetings, the Pittsburgh Promise Board of Directors has announced that Wilkinsburg students attending Pittsburgh Public Schools, and who meet the enrollment, GPA and attendance requirements—and who plan to pursue post-secondary education at an approved Pennsylvania institution—will be eligible for Promise scholarships beginning with the class of 2017.

Promise Board Chair Franco Harris also announced new funding for the expanded initiative.

“Two anonymous donors have generously pledged $100,000 over five years to support the Wilkinsburg inclusion. We are so grateful for their support,” he said. “

“This decision aligns with our mission to see Pittsburgh Public Schools’ graduates to and through their postsecondary education, and will provide hard-working Wilkinsburg students with the same opportunity as their classmates.”

Thanks to an agreement forged between Pittsburgh Public Schools and the financially strapped Wilkinsburg School District last year, about 200 former Wilkinsburg High School students began attending Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12 this fall.

