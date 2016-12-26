Tinor puts achievers in spotlight on ‘Pittsburgh Spot’

You may have seen the face of Michelyn Hood Tinor throughout the city of Pittsburgh in several different advertisements for MedExpress, Comcast Spotlight, as the Mount Ararat Baptist Church spokesperson and more. But one of the things she’s most proud of is creating and hosting the show “Pittsburgh Spot.””

The show is a web-based interview show that highlights Pittsburgh’s business owners, entrepreneurs and innovative leaders.

“For the past three years our mission has been to inspire and cultivate a sense of community and togetherness,” said Tinor.

“Pittsburgh Spot” was awarded start-up funding through an Urban Innovation21 grant in late 2012. It has maintained their relationship with Urban Innovation21 as well as fostered new ones with other corporate and nonprofit sponsors.

“The show recently partnered with Local Pittsburgh which is a popular human interest magazine that focuses on telling the untold stories of the people in Pittsburgh. Local Pittsburgh is distributed to more than 30,000 readers and they also have an online magazine where you can find ‘Pittsburgh Spot’ episodes,” Tinor said.

