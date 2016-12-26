Pitt to open training program in Homewood

Just days after Bridgeway Capital announced it had received a $1 million state grant to finish the custom build-out of space in the 150,000-square-foot former Westinghouse facility it owns in Homewood, it has announced a major new tenant—the University of Pittsburgh.

Bridgeway CEO Mark Peterson made the announcement during an open house at the 7800 Susquehanna St. building, which allowed other Bridgeway clients and contractors to see the building and meet Community Empowerment Association CEO Rashad Byrdsong, whose Ma’at Construction firm did all the interior work on the finished space.

“Homewood is a community in need of capital and it’s been isolated from the capital markets for too long,” he said.

“That’s why we have made $2 million in loans and provided $10 million in financing here. So we are especially pleased to have just signed a lease with the University of Pittsburgh, which will be bringing its longstanding program to train machine operators here to Homewood and to the first floor. You’ll be hearing more about that in the next few weeks.”

