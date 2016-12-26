Inside Conditions…An ounce of prevention

Benjamin Franklin once said that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Although many use the quote when referring to health, Franklin actually was addressing fire safety. Franklin wrote this (courtesy of ushistory.org)

The Steelers are 2016 National Football League AFC North Champions by virtue of beating the Baltimore Ravens by the score of 31-27. Whew! That was a mouthful, especially considering the circumstances that the squad from the Steel City was forced to overcome (especially the defense), in regards to a few senseless and illogical decisions that their “future hall-of-fame quarterback “Big” Ben Roethlisberger made at crucial times during the game.

It cannot or should not be excused or taken lightly, (except maybe if you are first or second year quarterback) to throw not one, but two interceptions on your teams side of the fifty yard line when you are playing and trying to win a division title.

Many writers are romanticizing another great Roethlisberger “engineered” comeback but if the train engineer falls asleep at the controls and wakes up to find his train mere feet from plunging down into an abyss, he had better find a way to derail or stop the locomotive, by hook or by crook before it plunges off into eternity. Yes Roethlisberger directed three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to “seal” the win, but the great comeback was dictated by an inept performance by Roethlisberger through the second and third quarters of the contest.

Roethlisberger is a surefire future NFL hall-of-famer. I do not even remotely doubt that fact but his overall performance Sunday reminded me of, (and I mean this figuratively, not literally) of an arsonist impersonating a volunteer fireman, that has just purchased a brand new fire truck for his neighborhood fire department. He then sets a few fires allowing him to respond and in the process, use his new state-of-the art equipment and in the process will possibly be hailed as a hero when it is all said and done. There is no reason to expect your defense to rescue you, from blunder after blunder. There is also no explanation for play calls such as throwing a seam route down the middle on a third and two when you have running back Le’Veon Bell chomping at the bit to keep the chains moving and making first downs on the journey toward the end zone. Was that ill-fated play call sent in from the sidelines or was it an audible by a quarterback who happened to read or in this particular instance, misread the defensive coverage?

To date: Ben Roethlisberger has thrown 29 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions. Two rookie quarterbacks, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys has thrown 20 TD’s with 4 interceptions and the other QB, Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles has thrown 26 TD’s along with just 9 picks. Is it a coincidence or just reality that the Steelers have been defeated by both teams, led by 1st year signal callers? Both these rookies have already learned and are practicing the concept that if the play is not open, throw the ball away, punt and live to see another day.

Roethlisberger almost single handedly gift wrapped the division title for the Ravens on Christmas Day 2016. For much of his career, many people have regarded “Big” Ben as the proverbial “gift horse” for the Steelers and their offense. We have been warned in the past, as well as being warned in the present and will probably be admonished in the future to never: “look a gift horse in the mouth.” However, there are times that “free does not mean flawless” and a gift horse must be examined thoroughly to insure that the owner is not holding onto or overpricing outdated or possibly damaged goods.

Aubrey Bruce can be reached at: abruce@newpittsburghcourier.com or 412.583.6741

Follow him on Twitter@ultrascribe

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: