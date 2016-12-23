Leon Ford discusses his future, thanks BMe for their support

Leon Ford continues to speak and take the nation by storm by spreading knowledge and awareness.

A survivor of police brutality, activist, motivational speaker and soon to be published author, Ford, along with BMe leaders, held a networking mixer late last month at the August Wilson Center, located in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“The overall turnout of the event was amazing. It showed me how diverse my support system is. To see folks from the governor’s office, professional athletes, college professors, high school teachers, students and everyday working citizens come out together for a good cause was amazing,” Ford said.

During the networking event, a special piece of the “OpticVoice” exhibit,“The Hold Up,” which features 2015 and 2016 BMe leaders, was unveiled.

“The unveiling of ‘The Hold Up’ was held as a mixer to bring the community out to view this amazing photo and to bring individuals out to a town hall meeting held by Urban Innovation21,” Ford said.

Many people from all over the city gathered under one roof in support of and the great men of BMe. Not only was the event meant to allow for networking, but it was also meant to encourage one another.

“I wanted my network to come out to support me, but what I wanted even more was to connect them to my network and introduce them to business opportunities,” Ford explained.

“It was special to see how I could be a bridge builder bringing many different networks together, some of which have similar missions, but have never worked together. I’ve built meaningful relationships with very diverse groups and whenever I put the call out, they show up. I am extremely grateful for my support system,” he said.

The Leon Ford and BMe movement continues. The event was such a success and relationships were built to the point that the exhibit housed at the August Wilson Center has been extended through Jan. 1, 2017.

Ford said, “I think it’s easy to network and there are many networking events happening everyday, however, adding love to the equation makes networking worthwhile. Through all that I’ve been through, I’ve not only been positive, but I’ve learned to spread love regardless of what I was going through. Love was present, relationships were built and the community came together for something special.”

