Just Sayin’ …Keeping Hamlet was a good move

It appears that the Pittsburgh Public School Board’s decision to keep Anthony Hamlet as superintendent was a very good move and the re-election of Regina Holley as president was another smart move. It’s still early, but so far so good.

Hamlet was voted in as the new Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent during the summer, but after a newspaper found some discrepancies on his resume, many called for the school board to dump him and start the search all over, which would have set the district way behind in its fight to educate our kids. So, behind the leadership of Holley, the board voted 7-2 to keep him.

Well, he has impressed everyone who has talked to him, including myself, and everyone who has read about his accomplishments, so far.

He recently finished selecting his cabinet members who have very impressive credentials; he was able to find some non-White intelligent educators, with four of the five members being people of color, from all over the country. I hope that the charter and private schools that are taking our tax dollars are doing the same.

