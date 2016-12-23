Metro
Home > Metro

Anonymous donor puts $10,000 check in Salvation Army kettle

Posted 17 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

 

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott peeks out of a large Salvation Army kettle after jumping into it celebrating a touchdown he scored on a running play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott peeks out of a large Salvation Army kettle after jumping into it celebrating a touchdown he scored on a running play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott peeks out of a large Salvation Army kettle after jumping into it celebrating a touchdown he scored on a running play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A donor who wishes to remain anonymous dropped a $10,000 check into a Salvation Army kettle in western Pennsylvania.

Vanessa Fullwood, the co-commander of the Greensburg Salvation Army, tells the Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2ikvw9z ) she found the check Thursday while emptying kettles from the day before.

Everett Fullwood, Vanessa’s husband and co-commander, says the check was donated outside the Westmoreland Mall.

The Fullwoods welcome the donation because this year’s fundraising campaign has been struggling to meet the local chapter’s $90,000 goal. The group has raised $75,000 and collects money in its red kettles through Christmas Eve.

The money helps provide rent and utility assistance for needy families, and to staff the local chapter’s office with five full-time and one part-time worker.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, http://pghtrib.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Anonymous donor puts $10,000 check in Salvation Army kettle

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular