To Tell The Truth…Merry Christmas to all

It is that time of year that too many of us, particularly the youths, truly believe in Santa Claus. It has been a many year, but I vaguely remember having trouble going to sleep on Christmas eve because Santa was coming. In our home Christmas primarily meant the birth of Christ and secondly the receiving and giving of gifts. My brothers, sister and myself were active participants in the church Christmas programs; it was the rule of the Kendrick household.

I will never forget in 1960 on a vacant lot in the 3rd ward an old man named Mr. Johnny Jones co-sponsored a Christmas affair which included the giving of gifts for the children in the community. The most surprising aspect was that Santa Claus was a Black man. It was the first time that the overwhelming majority of children ever saw a Black Santa Claus and the first for most of the adults. There were those of us who clapped and cheered Mr. Jones for introducing to the community a Santa Claus who looked like daddy. However there were some other negative reactions that I still vividly remembered that occurred that evening over 50 years ago. A number of “colored” [not Black yet] adults were hysterical with laughter and many of the children would not except the toys, and explained it by saying “that’s not Santa Claus, Santa is not colored.”

There had been several of us, who had raised the money to buy the toys and I was the youngest. All of them were much older than me and they had lived through those years of death dealing racism and understood much better than I at that period of time in my life the devastating effects of slavery. I went home puzzled, angry and confused asking the question what is wrong with us? Will we ever wake up and stand up, speak out? Pay our own way? Church-goers who refuse to except that God says, “prayer alone is not sufficient there must be and effort.”

