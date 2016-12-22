KKK docu-series sparks backlash

A&E Network is coming under fire for an upcoming documentary series that examines life in the modern Ku Klux Klan, the New York Daily News reports.
Generation KKK, scheduled to premier Jan. 10, offers an insider’s view of the hate group through four prominent Klan families in which one member of each family wants to leave the KKK.
A&E’s executive vice president and general manager, Rob Sharenow, said in a statement that the eight-part series “gives viewers an unprecedented look at what it is like to be born into hate.”
He added: “Our producers gained access to Klan families allowing for full immersion into this secret world and its impact on the next generation.”
However, not everyone is eager to see the family dynamics of Klan families. Many are saying the series normalizes the Klan.
Sharenow is trying to calm concerns, promising that the series neither celebrates nor promotes Klan culture or its ideology. Segments will also focus on peace advocates encouraging the wavering Klan family members to leave the hate group.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
