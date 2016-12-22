Hundreds pack Gainey’s annual Christmas party

After Rev. Marco A. Tiner, of St. Paul Baptist Church, prayed a blessing over the food and everyone in attendance, Pennsylvania state Rep. Ed Gainey proceeded to give thanks and accolades to his Pittsburgh City Ward Chairs, the Mon Valley Peoples Action, Black elected political officials, his staff and those who privately contributed to his 4th Annual Holiday Party recently held at the Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum in Homewood.

Everybody cheered and applauded as Gainey acknowledged local business owners who have promoted the concept of “one community” to the region. During the four-hour event special recognition was given to dual Magistrates Kevin E. Cooper Sr. and Jr., Pittsburgh’s first father and son to serve in that elected office.

The approximately 2000 attending was indicative of the impact of community’s favored state representative. One person in attendance responded, “When Gainey extends an invite to a party his constituents listen and respond with enthusiasm. He has consistently made himself accessible to his district and community leaders by supporting their programs and becoming a champion for their issues in our state government.”

This annual Christmas gathering is his way of blessing the neighborhood and encouraging community participation.

All enjoyed the bounty of food as the children twirled with excitement in front of the festive cupcakes prepared by Roxanne’s Catering and Take-out. The atmosphere enhanced by the jazzy sounds provided by “DJ” Louie Bates and antics of Douglas “Soulful Santa” Williams. There was a gently worn clothing give-away by Charmaine “Cookie” McDonald as well.

Gainey welcomed many city officials including Pittsburgh’s Mayor Bill Peduto who stopped by to share holiday greetings and thanks to those who responded during the recent death of his brother. Before his departure Mayor Peduto posed for photos and interacted with the crowd extensively.

The party ended with the children receiving new toys and the adults winning gift certificates and gift cards during the holiday drawing.

