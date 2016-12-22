Harlem Globetrotters launch new world tour

The Harlem Globetrotters, who are now based in the Atlanta area, will launch their new world tour in Houston on Dec. 26-27. To get ready, star Globetrotter and three-time world record holder Thunder Law nailed an unlikely shot from the roof at NRG Stadium – home to the Houston Texans and host of Super Bowl LI. The video below is approved for media.

MORE INFO:

The Globetrotters have made it a tradition to attempt trick shots off arenas where they play, including baskets from atop the STAPLES Center in LA and Madison Square Garden in NYC. With the NRG Arena roof in Houston being too small for the world famous team, they called the Houston Texans to gain access to their stadium next door. The long path to the retractable roof includes climbing up the catwalk and fitting through two small hatches.

The Globetrotters will play in over 250 cities starting Dec. 26 through the end of April. Tickets and schedule are available at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

