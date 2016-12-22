Community Kitchen Pittsburgh graduates make fresh start

Joined by family, friends and past graduates, six individuals previously burdened in job searches by barriers such criminal histories or substance abuse recently celebrated their graduation from Community Kitchen Pittsburgh’s 16-week culinary program—and all already have job offers.

Though she will take one of several job offers she already has, graduate MarDaja Porter is thinking bigger—and she thanks the support she received at CKP for making it possible.

“I want my own business. I want to start my own catering company and eventually spread out and open food trucks,” she said.

“I really want a lot of people to try my food and expand my business. I’ve been through so much, with my personal barriers. But the support here has been excellent and I appreciate everyone here.”

The program, ran through the CKP facility at 1323 Forbes Ave., is open to anyone who has a desire to work, but needs help in either gaining needed skills, a GED, or, like most of the students, overcoming a criminal record.

The program is divided into two eight-week tiers. In the first, students learn the basics of food safety, sanitation, knife skills, and identifying equipment and product. In the second tier, they learn technique, ordering, inventory control, and how to execute orders in a fast-paced commercial kitchen.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: