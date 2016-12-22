City of Atlanta Department of Corrections to host annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive

The City of Atlanta Department of Corrections (DOC) will host its annual holiday food and toy drive today, Thursday, December 22, 2016, at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at the Atlanta City Detention Center located at 254 Peachtree St., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303. DOC collaborated with Grady Hospital Social Services and the local Veterans Affairs office to identify local families in need. Additionally, DOC partnered with local businesses to donate the food and toys that will be distributed to eligible families and individuals who attend the event.

“Our annual food and toy drive is another example of the Department of Corrections’ commitment to the community,” said Chief Patrick Labat, Atlanta Department of Corrections. “We are fortunate to have Retired Sergeant Ellis Williams return year after year to coordinate this event with our staff, and thanks to the generosity of several local businesses, the department will once again be able to spread some holiday cheer to Atlanta families.”

Retired DOC Sergeant Ellis Williams founded this charitable event more than 25 years ago and returns every year to spearhead this effort with the DOC staff.

Each family registered to attend the holiday food and toy drive will receive a basket of food, including meat, fresh produce, canned goods and other non-perishable food items. In addition, families adopted by participating companies will also receive toys, coats, clothes and other requested items, while supplies last.

