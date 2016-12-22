Chisolm, Singleton encourage Women of Excellence honorees

As the New Pittsburgh Courier prepares to honor its 2016 class of the Women of Excellence for their contributions to the community across a number of fields, Editor and Publisher Rod Doss said he is very pleased to have two women who embody the event’s spirit serving as host and keynote speaker: Candy Castleberry Singleton and Darieth Chisolm.

“They are both highly successful women who exemplify what Women of Excellence is all about,” said Doss. “It is fitting that they help us honor these new honorees, and we are privileged to have them here.”

Originally from California, Singleton made her mark building targeted, individualized diversity systems within the corporate structures of tech firms such as Motorola, Sun Microsystems and Xerox.

In 2008, she joined UPMC, and expanded her efforts by creating and implementing her Integrated Inclusion Model, a systems integration model she developed to move companies from traditional “bolt-on” diversity processes led by human resources to an integrated process that shifts responsibility for achieving an inclusive culture to every employee.

While there, she also began developing her Dignity & Respect Campaign, designed to encourage individuals, organizations, communities, schools, youth programs and sports teams to treat others with dignity and respect, and to “create environments for all to work, live, learn and play—with all of our differences.”

