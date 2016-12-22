Both parties guilty of lacking diversity in Senate staff

Surprised, as I always thought Republicans had the problem of finding people of color to work amongst their ranks that was chiefly due to many people of color not wanting to work for the GOP, but also due to the lack being on the offense to reach out to qualified people of color. I was also disappointed to learn that the Democrats, apparently suffer from the same dilemma.
I have used this column space to offer feedback to both recent presidents — Barack Obama and George Bush — along with the Republican Party to increase their staffs with people of color. I never thought I would be doing the same thing with the Democrats.
It’s not just them being angry of their not being many African Americans in top jobs, more shocking, is that there appears to be very little in all ranks of the Senate. There are also few in the office of press secretary, legislative affairs, political, scheduling and other important positions. According to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, an African-American think tank in Washington, African Americans and Latinos represent more than a third of self-identified Democrats nationwide but hold less than 3 percent of the senior staff positions for Senate Democrats. That information was released in a report last year.
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said the obvious that “an uncomfortable conversation” was taking place within the Democratic circles. But as someone who has spearheaded diversity initiatives — Schatz, has been working with his Senate colleague Cory Booker (D-N.J.) — said lawmakers and aides should keep grappling with “frankly, an ugly history in the Capitol” — the storied dome partly built by slaves.
I could not agree more and to be clear, this is not an issue just for Democrats. It’s for Republicans, independents and all lawmakers who have the power to hire people. They hold the access and it’s incumbent on them to offer the opportunity to those who seeks it. Recruiting from the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities, spreading the desire on social media and going to communities of color to not only seek qualified resumes, but to seek voices of color who can spread the word about their government seeking their help on being apart of the solutions that only government can fix.
I also agree with the general sentiment that we should never rest on the idea that, because we have an African-American president and have constructed the national museum on African-American history culture, our work is done. Progress of the African-American experience should be measured in inches, not in feet, and any objective person can agree on this simply point.