Udin wins presidential pardon

Though it never limited his decade-long political career as a Pittsburgh councilman, nor any of the professional positions he’s held since leaving office in 2005, Sala Udin still felt limited by a federal conviction dating from his Civil Rights days.

In 1970, Udin was driving back to Pittsburgh from a Freedom Riders rally in Mississippi when he was stopped for speeding. Police took an unloaded shotgun and a jug of moonshine from the trunk, and then took Udin to jail.

Even though he felt the conviction was the bogus result of the vehement racism in the South in those days—he still served seven months in a federal prison—it eventually bothered him to the point where he sent a letter to President Barack Obama in 2012, requesting a pardon.

On Dec. 19, 44 years later, that pardon was granted. Obama pardoned Udin and 77 other activists, essentially erasing the crimes from the record of history.

Udin, now 74, said he believes in second chances. Even before getting his, he served on city council, co-founded the August Wilson Center and the New Horizons Theater, and served as the executive director of Coro Pittsburgh. One can only imagine what he might do with it.

Udin says he filed a formal request for clemency four years ago and had given up hope when he was surprised on Monday.

