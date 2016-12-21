Steelers playoff fate still in their hands

In the first half of the Cincinnati Bengals game it appeared that the Steelers had blown a perfect chance to make the playoffs as they trailed 20-9. But another team came out in the second half and manhandled the Bengals for a 24-20 victory.

The Steelers defense behind the leadership of veteran James Harrison, Ryan Shazier and Lawrence Timmons shot down the Bengals offense.

The Baltimore Ravens almost did the same as they just got past the Philadelphia Eagles 27-26. The two will face off this Christmas at 4:30 p.m. for what should be the AFC North championship.

The Steelers at 9-5 are in the driver’s seat with Baltimore right behind at 8-6. If the Steelers win they have to face the winless Cleveland Browns in the final game of the season at Heinz Field. The Ravens will face the Bengals who will be looking to make sure the Ravens go home.

If the Steelers win out they will be 11-5, the same as last season and will probably be seeded third behind the New England Patriots, and the winner of the red hot AFC West, which is a three way battle between the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: