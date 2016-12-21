Seattle’s Sherman doesn’t back down from sideline outburst

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t back down from his sideline outburst last week during which he questioned Seattle’s offensive play calling.
Sherman remained adamant Tuesday that yelling in the direction of coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was not out of line in Seattle’s 24-3 win over the Rams.
Sherman was angered by the decision to pass the ball on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, a throw that was intended for Jimmy Graham and was nearly intercepted. Seattle scored two plays later on a pass from Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin.
Sherman met with Carroll on Friday morning and said the meeting was productive, but added he had no regrets for his actions. “Sometimes things need to happen like that,” Sherman said.
