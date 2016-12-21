sherman460x

Sports
Home > Sports

Seattle’s Sherman doesn’t back down from sideline outburst

Posted 1 day ago.


Tim Booth, Associated Press Writer
Leave a comment
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, bobbles a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, bobbles a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t back down from his sideline outburst last week during which he questioned Seattle’s offensive play calling.

Sherman remained adamant Tuesday that yelling in the direction of coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was not out of line in Seattle’s 24-3 win over the Rams.

Sherman was angered by the decision to pass the ball on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, a throw that was intended for Jimmy Graham and was nearly intercepted. Seattle scored two plays later on a pass from Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin.

Sherman met with Carroll on Friday morning and said the meeting was productive, but added he had no regrets for his actions. “Sometimes things need to happen like that,” Sherman said.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Seattle’s Sherman doesn’t back down from sideline outburst

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular