Robinson recovering from stroke

Former Hill District state Rep. Bill Robinson wants to assure everyone he is recovering nicely after suffering a stroke two weeks ago. The New Pittsburgh Courier spoke with him by phone, Dec. 20, after a friend in Florida alerted the paper to his condition.

The stroke affected his left side, primarily his hand and foot, but he is ambulatory and going through physical therapy at UPMC Montefiore.

“It’s coming along well,” Robinson said. “I can see the improvement in my hand and foot. I can walk and talk, and move, and there are no problems with my heart.”

He said he is scheduled to meet with therapists, doctors and social workers, Dec. 23, to map out a plan going forward. He is currently receiving therapy twice a day.

“The personnel are treating me well and I’m getting some rest,” he said. “Yeah, I’m enjoying myself. There’s nothing like having a bunch of pretty young girls tend to you all day.”

Robinson said he expects to stay in the hospital for another week, but he is taking it day by day.

