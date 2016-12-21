Overtime 12-21-16

:10—I am not quite sure what “you people”…yeah, I said it…what “you people” need to get ready for the NFL playoffs. I told you a few games back to relax. It’s a long season. Now five games straight. the best running back in the game, a two time Super Bowl champion quarterback who has taken complete leadership of his team and yes Little Jimmy, the “D” is back. Not the good “D,” but that shut down “D” that wins games. Yes, we will beat the Ravens and we’ll beat them soundly. Cleveland will be a sit your starters game, but a win none the less. And that boys and girls, you can take to the bank!

:09—If you’re a Pitt football fan and think you’ll get your Pinstripe Bowl ticket whenever, guess what? Pitt Bowl tickets are sold out, but don’t worry, a new order has been put in so you can still get a ticket. But don’t sleep it this time.

:08—Have any of you so called casual Pens hockey fans thought about and/or realized how lucky you are. I mean, what are the chances of having the greatest player of all time in Mario Lemieux (sorry Wayne Gretzky) and then back that up with the greatest player in the world in today’s game in Sidney Crosby!?!?

