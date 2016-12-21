Minority owned businesses and corporations honored at EMSDC Choice Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC) recognized minority owned businesses and corporations for their achievements in business growth and supplier development at the Choice Awards held recently in Philadelphia, PA. Nearly 300 guests, including corporate executives and MBE business owners, filled the Hyatt at the Bellevue on December 2 to celebrate the winners and continue to develop business relationships.

Mistress of Ceremonies, Monique Braxton, NBC10 News Reporter, kept the program on schedule, while special guests had the honor of announcing the various, coveted awards:

Paving the Way Award – Emmett T. Vaughn, Exelon

Phoenix Award – Henkels & McCoy

James Brown Award – Robert O. Agbede, Chester Engineers, Inc.

MBE Advocate of the Year – Michael K. Pearson, Union Packaging, LLC

Corporate Advocate of the Year – Vernice Lewis, PECO, An Exelon Company

Corporate Advocate of the Year – Ronald B. Baldwin, Jr., AmeriHealth Caritas

Supplier of the Year Class I – Brownstone PR

Supplier of the Year Class II – CenterPoint Group, LLC

Supplier of the Year Class III – Neta Scientific, Inc.

Supplier of the Year Class IV – QPS, LLC

Regional Corporation of the Year – AmeriHealth Caritas

National Corporation of the Year – PECO, An Exelon Company

Guests stayed long after the program to continue networking, dance to music of the King of Hearts band, and enjoy the comedy provided by KMACK.

This would not have been possible without the support from the generous sponsors: Citizens Bank, DuPont, e&e Technical Consultants LLC, East Hill Media, Frontier Technologies, Impact Dimensions, Independence Blue Cross, Johnson & Johnson, Parmetech, PECO, Pepco, Pfizer, SHI, and Verizon.

About EMSDC

The Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). There are 23 regional councils across the country with more than 1,750 corporate members. The EMSDC certifies and connects minority-owned businesses (Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American) throughout Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware with member corporations who are committed to supplier development and want to purchase their products, services and solutions.

