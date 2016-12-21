Legal Notices – Estate Notices 12-21-16

Estate of MS. STELLA TULENKO, deceased, of 2734 Volta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Estate No. 02-12-05934. Mr. Ronald Tulenko, 450 Elizabeth Street, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, Co-Executor, and Mr. William Tulenko, 2734 Volta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, c/o Max Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

