Legal Notices – Estate Notices 12-21-16

Posted 1 day ago.


Classified Department
Estate of MS. STELLA TULENKO, deceased, of 2734 Volta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Estate No. 02-12-05934. Mr. Ronald Tulenko, 450 Elizabeth Street, McKees Rocks, PA  15136, Co-Executor, and Mr. William Tulenko, 2734 Volta Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15212, c/o Max Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA  15108.

