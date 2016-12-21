Bids and Proposals 12-21-16

INVITATION FOR BIDS:
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT:
INVITATION FOR BIDS – CONTRACT #ACHA-1501
INTERIOR RESTORATION OF VACANT DWELLING UNITS AT PARK SHELDON
The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is requesting bids from qualified firms for INTERIOR RESTORATION OF VACANT DWELLING UNITS AT PARK SHELDON. Bid Documents will be on file and may be obtained after Tuesday 27/December/2016 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2464. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday 29/December/ 2016, at 10:00AM at Allegheny County Housing Authority Central Office, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, PA 15222. Bids are due by 2:00 PM. local time on Tuesday, 10/January/2017 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The ACHA encourages responses from small, minority, and women owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA.
Frank Aggazio, Executive Director
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR
Legislative & Regulatory Monitoring and Consulting Services
RFP# 125-52-16
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
The documents will be available no later than December 12, 2016 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 1:00 P.M., January 5, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement
Director/Contracting Officer
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
2nd Floor, Suite 200
100 Ross Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116, Option 1
or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org
A pre bid meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
December 28, 2016
1:00 P.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.
Caster D. Binion, Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.
SALE OF SURPLUS EQUIPMENT
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
The following surplus equipment will be offered for sale to the highest bidder(s):
REQUEST FOR QUOTATION 170106 – SALE OF SURPLUS
Personal Computers, AV
Equipment, Rider Scrubber, Ford F350
Bids are due in to the CCAC Purchasing Department no later than 2:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2017.
For more information, contact Mike Cvetic at mcvetic@ccac.edu.
Community College of Allegheny County
Purchasing Department
800 Allegheny Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR
GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR OCCUPIED REHABILITATION
RFQ #2016-17
Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporation (ARMDC), the nonprofit real estate development instrumentality of The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP), hereby request responses from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
General Contractor for Occupied Rehabilitation
RFP #2016-17
The documents will be available no later than December 12, 2016 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., January 19, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer Procurement Department
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
100 Ross Street
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116, Option 1
or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org
A pre proposal meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
200 Ross Street, 9th Fl. Board Room
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
January 5, 2017
11:00 A.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.
Caster D. Binion, Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
President & CEO, Allies & Ross Management and Development Corporatioin
