Simmons: Welcoming Russian fox into U.S. hen house

Remember action movies and paperback novels in which you knew the villain was the guy with the Slavic accent, whose Eastern European nation banished dissenters to Siberia, whose nation discouraged human ingenuity and individual competition and whose nation was the opposite of everything American?
Remember when, even after the Cold War warmed to a chill, the United States of America still wasn’t trying to sleep with the Kremlin?
Meanwhile, some of our leaders are just sitting passively, dismissively watching the fox and surmising that “those are not teeth in his mouth.”
Even Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, was personally bestowed by Vladamir Putin himself with Russia’s Order of Friendship.
What kind of “one love” is this?
Trump is emphatic in his defense of Russia these days. Of the accusation that Russian hackers sought to sway the U.S. presidential election in his favor, Trump said on Fox News, “I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s just another excuse. I don’t believe it.”
And that’s good enough for some, particularly Republicans who no longer recall Russia’s history with us.
To others not so easily swayed, America seems to have lost its ability to be discerning, to adequately synthesize fact from fiction, to precede with caution when laying down with the enemy.
One U.S. Intelligence official dared to note: “It’s concerning that intelligence on Russian actions related to the U.S. election is being dismissed out of hand as false or politically partisan.”
In recent a Reuters wire service story, the official, anonymously, added, “The inclination to ignore such intelligence and impugn the integrity of U.S. intelligence officials is contrary to all that is sacred to national security professionals who work day and night to protect this country.”
“You know, I think I’m smart,” he even said, in explaining why he chose to skip regular intelligence briefings. “I don’t need to hear the same thing over and over each day for eight years.”
Yet the Trump needs to hear out musician Kanye West and to soak up the praises of former NFL star Jim Brown in their visits to his gold-embossed Trump Tower.
While we as Americans fight amongst ourselves – Black vs. white, men vs women, urban vs. rural, North vs. South, Democrat vs. Republican — we should know from the 9/11 attacks that we are ultimately one: the United States. Our national safety is our national priority.
And Trump’s dismissal of receiving pertinent information about or in regards to our historical enemies, has already gone too far, and he hasn’t even been inaugurated yet.
Every member of the Electoral College should refuse to participate in this certain threat to our democratic system. Every member of Congress should start sharpening their fangs to take on Trump’s unhealthy-for-America Cabinet picks and begin amassing evidence of his treason for an impeachment trial.
This is not a game. And as more than one elected official has noted, Russia is not our friend.