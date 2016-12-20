Pittsburgh Public School District awards The Wilson Group $6.2 million contract to better manage workflow

Pittsburgh, PA – Pittsburgh-based, The Wilson Group announced Dec. 19 that it was awarded a $6.2 million, five-year contract by the Pittsburgh Public School District (PPSD) to provide solutions to help the district better manage its workflow. The initial date of the contract award was June 29, 2016.

The contract, which keeps the district’s spending local, calls for The Wilson Group, in partnership with Sharp Technologies, to provide the district with office technology and equipment, along with services to manage all of the district’s document output. This includes the most cost-efficient use of the latest copying, printing and scanning technologies.

“We are deeply honored and proud that the Pittsburgh Public School District has selected our firm over national competitors that included some of the most iconic brand names in the world,” said Derrick Wilson, President and CEO of The Wilson Group. “We attribute this achievement to the best team in the region, a great partner in Sharp Technologies, and a longstanding commitment to providing the highest quality service in Western Pennsylvania.

“Our success proves once again that you can find the best and most cost-effective resources right here in Pittsburgh, which helps our community and the local economy,” Wilson added.

The PPSD contract represents a commitment to workflow solutions that include nearly 800 new copier and printer units throughout the district for all schools and district facilities. The Wilson Group will provide full service maintenance, all supplies and assign a dedicated support team to the district.

About The Wilson Group

The Wilson Group is the leading provider of document workflow solutions in Western Pennsylvania. Services include design, implementation and management of solutions that streamline workflow processes, increase employee productivity and lower costs. The company helps clients leverage the right technologies, equipment and tools to achieve superior performance.

The Wilson Group, which is MBE/DBE certified, has been recognized by the Pittsburgh Business Times as a member of its “The Pittsburgh 100,” the region’s fastest-growing private companies, and has been ranked as one of the region’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information on The Wilson Group, visit http://www.TheWilsonGroup.com.

