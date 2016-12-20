Pittsburgh bike-sharing program gets $200K grant to expand

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh’s Health Ride bike-sharing program has received a $200,000 grant to expand.

The program has 500 rental bikes at 50 stations in 11 of the city’s neighborhoods. People can rent the bikes by the half-hour or by purchasing a membership for unlimited 30-minute or 60-minute rides for a monthly fee. The program has more than 40,000 registered users since it began in May 2015.

Erin Potts, marketing director for the Pittsburgh Bike Share nonprofit that runs the program, says the state grant will expand the program to 75 stations throughout the city.

More than 40 similar programs operate in other states.

Each Pittsburgh bike has a GPS chip, so it can be tracked if it’s not properly returned or if it’s stolen.

