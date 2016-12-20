Clairton cornerback Lamont Wade wins state A player of year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ This has been a December to remember for Clairton senior Lamont Wade.

Only days after adding his name to Penn State’s stellar recruiting class of 2017, Wade added Class A Player of the Year honors on Monday with the release of the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State team.

Clairton’s five-star cornerback became Penn State’s 18th commitment on Saturday, choosing the Nittany Lions over Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Tennessee and UCLA. Wade also carried the Bears into another championship weekend in Hershey recently with more than 2,000 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.

The 5-9, 190-pounder capped his Clairton career with more than 7,000 rushing yards and cabinet full of accolades, like the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year.

Three-time Class A champion Bishop Guilfoyle placed six players on the all-state team, including defensive end Luke Frederick, a University of Delaware recruit, and Harvard-bound linebacker Andrew Irwin, who posted 40 total touchdowns and 154 tackles in helping the Marauders extend their winning streak to 47 games.

Coach of the Year Justin Wheeler and Bishop Guilfoyle (15-0) defeated Clairton 17-0 in the Class A final on Dec. 9.

Since 2009, sports writers who cover high school football around the Commonwealth have overseen the all-state process. Players are nominated in all six classifications, and then a statewide ballot is issued to afford all writers the opportunity to cast their votes.

Steel-High senior Eric Washington, who helped the Rollers reach the PIAA semifinals, joined Williams Valley senior Ian Minnich on the offensive line. Minnich was among four Vikings to be selected, joining Tri-Valley League MVP Dylan Rabuck, who rushed for a school-record 2,364 yards and 24 touchdowns, defensive end Devon Rabuck, and linebacker Dylan Wolfgang.

2016 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

CLASS A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Josh Trybus, Bishop Guilfoyle — 5-10, 172 senior

Noah Hamlin, Clairton — 5-11, 160 senior

Brenden Makray, Clarion-Limestone — 6-4, 162 junior

Running Back

Braxton Chapman, Farrell — 6-1, 210 senior

Lamont Wade, Clairton — 5-9, 190 senior

Dylan Rabuck, Williams Valley — 6-0, 189 junior

Braedon St. Clair, Portage — 6-0, 190 senior

Nick Stewart, Curwensville — 6-1, 205 junior

Tylor Belles, Sayre — 6-0, 210 senior

Wide Receiver

Garrett Geresti, Avella — 6-2, 175 senior

Sam Leadbetter, Clarion-Limestone — 6-3, 162 senior

Markus Jenkins, Our Lady of Sacred Heart — 6-1, 181 senior

Offensive Linemen

Nick Leamer, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-2, 300 junior

Eric Washington, Steelton-Highspire — 6-5, 311 senior

Steven McClure, Curwensville — 6-3, 220 junior

Wandell Murray, Farrell — 6-3, 315 senior

Ian Minnich, Williams Valley — 5-10, 276 senior

Athlete

Jake Murawski, Moshannon Valley — 6-1, 175 senior

Mike Macefe, Clarion-Limestone — 5-8, 182 senior

Specialist

Kolton McGhee, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-0, 170 sophomore

DEFENSE

Defensive Linemen

Luke Frederick, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-5, 225 senior

Justin Kasmierski, Ridgway — 6-3, 235 senior

Devon Rabuck, Williams Valley — 6-0, 198 junior

Hunter Poust, Muncy — 6-1, 225 junior

Logan McGeary, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-2, 290 senior

Kyle Plesh, Marian Catholic — 6-0, 249 senior

Linebacker

Andrew Irwin, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-1, 216 senior

Dylan Wolfgang, Williams Valley — 6-1, 165 junior

Kyi Wright, Farrell — 6-3, 225 sophomore

Kaden Martell, Canton — 6-0, 215 junior

Pap Keeler, Farrell — 6-2, 230 senior

Defensive Back

Kenny Robinson, Imani Christian — 6-2, 200 senior

Neil MacDonald, Ridgway — 6-0, 172 junior

Brock Barrett, Redbank Valley — 6-0, 175 junior

Josh Porterfield, West Middlesex — 5-10, 155 senior

Athlete

Eli Jacobs, Curwensville — 6-0, 195 senior

Danny Scheib, Tri-Valley — 5-10, 240 junior

Player of the Year – Lamont Wade, Clairton

Coach of the Year – Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle

