Clairton cornerback Lamont Wade wins state A player of year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ This has been a December to remember for Clairton senior Lamont Wade.
Only days after adding his name to Penn State’s stellar recruiting class of 2017, Wade added Class A Player of the Year honors on Monday with the release of the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State team.
Clairton’s five-star cornerback became Penn State’s 18th commitment on Saturday, choosing the Nittany Lions over Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Tennessee and UCLA. Wade also carried the Bears into another championship weekend in Hershey recently with more than 2,000 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.
The 5-9, 190-pounder capped his Clairton career with more than 7,000 rushing yards and cabinet full of accolades, like the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year.
Three-time Class A champion Bishop Guilfoyle placed six players on the all-state team, including defensive end Luke Frederick, a University of Delaware recruit, and Harvard-bound linebacker Andrew Irwin, who posted 40 total touchdowns and 154 tackles in helping the Marauders extend their winning streak to 47 games.
Coach of the Year Justin Wheeler and Bishop Guilfoyle (15-0) defeated Clairton 17-0 in the Class A final on Dec. 9.
Since 2009, sports writers who cover high school football around the Commonwealth have overseen the all-state process. Players are nominated in all six classifications, and then a statewide ballot is issued to afford all writers the opportunity to cast their votes.
Steel-High senior Eric Washington, who helped the Rollers reach the PIAA semifinals, joined Williams Valley senior Ian Minnich on the offensive line. Minnich was among four Vikings to be selected, joining Tri-Valley League MVP Dylan Rabuck, who rushed for a school-record 2,364 yards and 24 touchdowns, defensive end Devon Rabuck, and linebacker Dylan Wolfgang.
2016 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Josh Trybus, Bishop Guilfoyle — 5-10, 172 senior
Noah Hamlin, Clairton — 5-11, 160 senior
Brenden Makray, Clarion-Limestone — 6-4, 162 junior
Running Back
Braxton Chapman, Farrell — 6-1, 210 senior
Lamont Wade, Clairton — 5-9, 190 senior
Dylan Rabuck, Williams Valley — 6-0, 189 junior
Braedon St. Clair, Portage — 6-0, 190 senior
Nick Stewart, Curwensville — 6-1, 205 junior
Tylor Belles, Sayre — 6-0, 210 senior
Wide Receiver
Garrett Geresti, Avella — 6-2, 175 senior
Sam Leadbetter, Clarion-Limestone — 6-3, 162 senior
Markus Jenkins, Our Lady of Sacred Heart — 6-1, 181 senior
Offensive Linemen
Nick Leamer, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-2, 300 junior
Eric Washington, Steelton-Highspire — 6-5, 311 senior
Steven McClure, Curwensville — 6-3, 220 junior
Wandell Murray, Farrell — 6-3, 315 senior
Ian Minnich, Williams Valley — 5-10, 276 senior
Athlete
Jake Murawski, Moshannon Valley — 6-1, 175 senior
Mike Macefe, Clarion-Limestone — 5-8, 182 senior
Specialist
Kolton McGhee, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-0, 170 sophomore
DEFENSE
Defensive Linemen
Luke Frederick, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-5, 225 senior
Justin Kasmierski, Ridgway — 6-3, 235 senior
Devon Rabuck, Williams Valley — 6-0, 198 junior
Hunter Poust, Muncy — 6-1, 225 junior
Logan McGeary, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-2, 290 senior
Kyle Plesh, Marian Catholic — 6-0, 249 senior
Linebacker
Andrew Irwin, Bishop Guilfoyle — 6-1, 216 senior
Dylan Wolfgang, Williams Valley — 6-1, 165 junior
Kyi Wright, Farrell — 6-3, 225 sophomore
Kaden Martell, Canton — 6-0, 215 junior
Pap Keeler, Farrell — 6-2, 230 senior
Defensive Back
Kenny Robinson, Imani Christian — 6-2, 200 senior
Neil MacDonald, Ridgway — 6-0, 172 junior
Brock Barrett, Redbank Valley — 6-0, 175 junior
Josh Porterfield, West Middlesex — 5-10, 155 senior
Athlete
Eli Jacobs, Curwensville — 6-0, 195 senior
Danny Scheib, Tri-Valley — 5-10, 240 junior
Player of the Year – Lamont Wade, Clairton
Coach of the Year – Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle