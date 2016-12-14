Board elects leadership at its organization meeting

PITTSBURGH—The Pittsburgh School Board has elected officers for the 2017 fiscal year at this it’s board organization meeting. Regina B. Holley, Phd, was elected president. Silvia Wilson was elected as first-vice president and Moira Kaleida was elected second-vice president.

The board also elected Superintendent Anthony Hamlet as secretary of the board, along with three assistant secretaries and a school treasurer.

“I am thankful to my board colleagues for this vote of confidence to continue our efforts to improve academic outcomes for all students,” said Holley.

“I look forward to advancing the work we have begun with Dr. Hamlet to transform the Pittsburgh Public Schools and create a student-centered culture.”

Holley was first elected to represent District 2 in 2011 and elected board president last year.

A resident of Highland Park, Holley is a long-time educator and school leader, who retired in 2010 after 35 years with the Pittsburgh Public Schools. In addition to her role as president, Holley serves as the Council of Urban Boards of Education representative and Title I Liaison. She has also chaired the board’s Education, Charter and District Sustainability Committees.

