Persons like Alabama Otis help motivate me

One day last week I was in the store and was approached by a Black man who asked, “Are you Hop, who writes in the Courier?” Of course the answer was yes and he continued by saying, “I am Otis from Alabama and I buy the Courier every week and read your column, just keep up the good work.” We both smiled and shook hands and I thanked him. There have been other columns that I have written thanking those who are readers of the New Pittsburgh Courier, because it can really be uplifting. There have been some periods of times that I have been upset, angry, disillusioned and compelled to ask the question what is wrong with us?

To vote is not enough; we must become sophisticated smart voters. For example, ask yourself do you ever spend any time at the polls, if the answer is no, why? Do you want to receive money? If you accept a few dollars it will be spent before the polls close and then what do you have?

