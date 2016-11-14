NEWS ROUNDUP: Serena and Venus Return Home; David Banner Speaks The Truth About Election…AND MORE

Tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams returned home to Compton, California, over the weekend to make their hometown “a better place, renewing their ties to the community while honoring the big sister whose murder in a drive-by shooting in Compton in 2003 tore a hole in their hearts that time can never repair.” On Friday, they visited the Dollarhide Community Center to discuss details of the Yetunde Price Resource Center, which is scheduled to open in Compton early next month. Read more.

Harry Reid Endorses Keith Ellison For DNC Chair

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) has received an endorsement from Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid to serve as the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee. “My friend Keith Ellison is a terrific leader and a strong progressive who knows how to get things done,” said Reid in a statement. “Now is the time for new thinking and a fresh start at the DNC. Now is the time for Keith.” Although Ellison hasn’t publicly shared any plans related to seeking the position, he’s reportedly looking to garner the support of major power players within the DNC. Several Democratic leaders have come forward to endorse Ellison, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Read more.

David Banner Says Trump Win Is The Best Thing To Happen To Blacks

Mississippi rapper David Banner has always been outspoken about social and political issues. Now after the election, the artist, whose real name is Lavell William Crump, expressed his thoughts in a Facebook live stream post. “This may be the best thing to ever happen to Black people, maybe in history because now there is no excuse,” said Crump on Trump’s win. “I think the veil of America has been ripped off. The fake mask has been ripped off. Maybe Hillary winning would’ve kept that mask on, and we would’ve been further pacified as people. So for me, now it’s what are we gonna do as a community? What is the agenda?” he said. He also shared that individuals should take ownership when it comes to creating change. “That’s the reason why we’re in the position that we’re in right now. We’re always looking for somebody else. It’s you, you do it.” Read more.

These Places Have No Black-White Income Disparities

Although income disparities between Blacks and Whites have widened since 2000, there are a few places throughout the country where African-American households earn more than White ones. According to data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, there are seven counties out of the nation’s 364 largest counties where Black households have a greater income than Whites. The areas include Stafford County, Virginia where Blacks had an average income of $105,628 compared to $99,533 for Whites; Fayette County where Blacks earned $83,396 and Whites earned $80,500; and Kendall County, Illinois where African-Americans brought home $96,146 and White households earned an average of $89,236. Read more.

Dave Chappelle’s SNL Episode Breaks Season Records

Comedian Dave Chappelle was challenged with the task of spreading comic relief following the presidential election results as host of Saturday Night Live. The episode, which featured A Tribe Called Quest, drew nearly 7.5 million viewers and got a 6.2 rating. The show also gave the network its top 18-49 demographic rating since 2013. Read more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

America ‘Elects Internet Troll:’ Watch Dave Chappelle’s SNL Monologue

David Banner Talks “God Box,” & The 2016 Presidential Race

NEWS ROUNDUP: Serena and Venus Return Home; David Banner Speaks The Truth About Election…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: