Social Media Responds To President-Elect Donald Trump With #NotMyPresident

The results are in and America has spoken. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
While the fraction of the country who elected him feels secure and satisfied, there’s been an overwhelming sense of fear and disgust culminating in the hashtag #NotMyPresident.
According to NBC News, the former real-estate-mogul-turned-politician won the majority of the Electoral College with 279 to Hillary Clinton’s 228.
It will be remembered as a political upset for the ages, as Trump tapped into a part of America that feels disenfranchised to clinch the presidential nomination.
Social media erupted throughout the night as the state numbers came in, but reached a fever pitch in the early hours of the morning when it became clear that numerically, Clinton didn’t have enough votes.
View this post on Instagram
There is one story that the media is not reporting, that last night Hillary Clinton actually got more votes than Donald Trump. Trump may have won the ancient and out-dated electoral college but he lost the popular vote. He's a hateful racist and misogynist, and he is not nor will he ever be my president. #notmypresident
Aside from social media, opposition to Donald Trump also came in the form of protest. Demonstrations erupted across California on the campuses of UC Irvine, UCLA and in Oakland, KABC reports.
Around 1,300 UCLA students marched along the campus yelling, “F–k Donald Trump.” According to police, no arrests were made.
In Oakland, several demonstrators were arrested for vandalizing and disrupting property, the outlet writes. An unnamed young woman who was protesting near a freeway exit was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries.
According to NBC Washington, on Wednesday, protesters plan to gather in Chicago near one of Trump’s properties. In New York, demonstrators plan to gather in Manhattan’s Union Square and Columbus Circle.
SOURCE: NBC News, KABC, NBC Washington | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
SEE ALSO:
Donald Trump Rides Wave Of White Anger To Victory
Donald Trump Elected President In Brexit 2.0 On Steroids
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
1.Source: 1 of 3
2.Source: 2 of 3
3.Source: 3 of 3
Social Media Responds To President-Elect Donald Trump With #NotMyPresident was originally published on newsone.com