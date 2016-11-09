Social Media Responds To President-Elect Donald Trump With #NotMyPresident

The results are in and America has spoken. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

While the fraction of the country who elected him feels secure and satisfied, there’s been an overwhelming sense of fear and disgust culminating in the hashtag #NotMyPresident.

According to NBC News, the former real-estate-mogul-turned-politician won the majority of the Electoral College with 279 to Hillary Clinton’s 228.

It will be remembered as a political upset for the ages, as Trump tapped into a part of America that feels disenfranchised to clinch the presidential nomination.

Social media erupted throughout the night as the state numbers came in, but reached a fever pitch in the early hours of the morning when it became clear that numerically, Clinton didn’t have enough votes.

HATE won.

RACISM won.

HOMOPHOBIA won.

ISLAMOPHOBIA won.

XENOPHOBIA won. That is #NotMyPresident and I am ashamed. — antonio (@antoniodelotero) November 9, 2016

Aside from social media, opposition to Donald Trump also came in the form of protest. Demonstrations erupted across California on the campuses of UC Irvine, UCLA and in Oakland, KABC reports.

Around 1,300 UCLA students marched along the campus yelling, “F–k Donald Trump.” According to police, no arrests were made.

In Oakland, several demonstrators were arrested for vandalizing and disrupting property, the outlet writes. An unnamed young woman who was protesting near a freeway exit was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries.

According to NBC Washington, on Wednesday, protesters plan to gather in Chicago near one of Trump’s properties. In New York, demonstrators plan to gather in Manhattan’s Union Square and Columbus Circle.

