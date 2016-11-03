Rep. Gainey roasted at Sickle Cell fundraiser

Residents of various communities throughout the East End came out to pay tribute to the hardest working man in their community, state representative Ed Gainey on Oct. 15.

The roast was a fundraiser for Sickle Cell to help raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

