Missing Backup Dancer For Rihanna & Beyoncé Found Safe, Police Say

Police in North Bergen, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that a backup dancer for Rihanna and Beyoncé who disappeared in Manhattan over the weekend has been found safe, reports The New York Daily News:

Shirlene Quigley, 32, “is safe and at a medical facility which location is undisclosed at this time,” according to a social media post Tuesday by the North Bergen Police Department.

Her father, Brad Quigley, is flying in from Los Angeles to reunite with her, police said.

[…]

Cops wouldn’t provide more information about how or where she was located.

Beyoncé Backup Dancer Shirlene Quigley Reported Missing

Police are actively searching for Shirlene Quigley, a 32-year-old backup dancer who’s performed for mega acts like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott, NBC New York reports.

Backup dancer for Beyonce missing after making cryptic comment to friends https://t.co/w9QUAXNw6B pic.twitter.com/lVB7VQ08nQ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) October 25, 2016

Quigley was last seen at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, the outlet writes.

The dancer resides in North Bergen, New Jersey, and teaches dance at Peridance Capezio Center and Broadway Dance Center in Manhattan, according to her Facebook.

Quigley’s father told NBC he hasn’t heard from her since Friday and became concerned after she failed to contact him for their daily 6 p.m. check-in.

“I just want her to come home, or if someone has her to let her be,” her father said. “She’s everything to me. She’s why I live.”

Police say they recovered Quigley’s phone in a local bridal shop; her father claims she may have visited the location to pick up items for a performance.

Quigley’s father also says his daughter sent a cryptic text to a friend recently, which read: “Get ready, it’s about to happen and I’m going to need you to sub for me.”

Rihanna and Missy Elliott both posted heartfelt messages to Instgram asking for the public’s help to locate Quigley:

