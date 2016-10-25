NEWS ROUNDUP: Healthcare.gov Unveils Higher Obamacare Rates…AND MORE

Federal officials posted a preview of the 2017 healthcare plans and prices on Monday, and the rates were noticeably higher. One of the cheapest plans that falls under Obamacare increased by 25 percent. Officials said that individuals who purchase their insurance through healthcare.gov will pay under $100 a month for premiums with tax credits. Over 70 percent of people will shell out lower than $75 per month after tax credits are applied. “This is a big increase in an environment where health care cost growth is generally modest and incomes aren’t growing much at all,” said Larry Levitt, Senior Vice President, Kaiser Family Foundation. “The increase is largely a reflection of insurers catching up to the fact that the number of sick people signing up for insurance is bigger than expected. There will be a lot of upheaval for consumers this open enrollment period, with premiums increasing substantially in many parts of the country and fewer insurers participating.” Healthcare.gov oversees insurance plans for individuals who live in the 38 states without exchanges. Read more.

Obama Says He Laughs at Trump During Debates

For President Obama, laughter is the best form of medicine while watching GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump during the debates. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when asked if he ever laughs at Trump during the election showdowns, he replied “Most of the time.” He also shared that he will remain in Washington, D.C. after his presidency so that his daughter Sasha can finish school. “I’m like the old guy at the bar where you went to high school,” he said. “Just kind of hanging around, it’s like shirt’s buttoned a little too low, still think he’s cool.” His last day in office will be January 20, 2017. Read more.

Harvard Students Show Solidarity with Dining Workers

Scores of students at Harvard University occupied a building on campus to show their solidarity with dining workers on Monday. The employees, part of the HUDS union, went on strike to demand higher wages and sustain their healthcare benefits. Nearly 500 students left class and marched to the Harvard Yard. About 100 of those students, along with the employees, staged a sit-in at 124 Mt. Auburn St. “They’re not on strike to hurt us or to hurt the community, they’re on strike because they understand what their rights are,” said a student. On Tuesday morning, representatives of the HUDS union and Harvard came to a provisional agreement. Prior to the agreement, the workers had been on strike for three weeks. Read more.

Michel’le Inks Multifaceted Deal with Thinkfactory Media

Songstress Michel’le Toussaint is capitalizing off the success of her Lifetime film Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le. According to reports, she has signed a film, television, music and book deal with Thinkfactory Media. The first project under the multifaceted deal will be a docuseries about Toussaint and her family as she focuses on rebuilding her career. She is also working on a new album slated to be released in January 2017 and is penning an autobiography. “Michel’le is one of the most talented, fearless women I have ever met, captivating audiences both on stage and in front of the camera,” said Adam Reed, EVP Thinkfactory Media. “Michel’le’s conviction for life and raw honesty deserves to be shared with the world, and we are honored to give her story justice.” Read more.

DeVon Franklin Nabs Deal with 20th Century Fox

Film producer DeVon Franklin has signed a multi-year, first-look deal with 20th Century Fox. “We’re excited to welcome Devon Franklin into the Fox family. He has great taste and a real feel for inspirational stories. His films will provide a perfect complement to the great variety of films that Fox already produces,” said Stacey Snider, Chairman and CEO, 20th Century Fox Film. Franklin is excited about joining the 20th Century Fox team. “I am deeply committed to producing inspirational content of faith that reaches audiences all around the world… This is why I’m so excited to join Stacey Snider, Emma Watts, and the Fox family. I am incredibly grateful for the support from such a legendary team for my vision of creating uplifting content for the masses,” he said. Franklin is currently working on MGM’s remake of the film Cooley High, He-Man, and Masters of the Universe. Read more.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Health Insurance Rate Hikes Could Lead To Low Obamacare Enrollment

President Obama Tells Trump To ‘Stop Whining’ Amid Rigged Election Claims

NEWS ROUNDUP: Healthcare.gov Unveils Higher Obamacare Rates…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: