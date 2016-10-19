Overtime 10-19-16

:10—I’m not quite sure what the problem is with the Steelers on the road, but this pitiful display against the Dolphins in the first half suggests to me it’s nothing but concentration and focus. I mean, we’re talking about the Dolphins people. They’re one and four (1-4).

:09—That being said, with the first half not coming to an end soon enough, I have to ask this question, “Do the defensive backs for Pitt and the Steelers come from the same gene pool?” I’m just askin’!

:08—That being said, and that being said again…(huh?) I’d be busy trying to figure out a bunch more ways to get Le’Veon Bell the ball. He’s special, a combination of Marcus Allen and Eric Dickerson if you will.

:07—Speaking of Pitt, and I just was. Man, why can’t I get you to pay attention here? A great road win for the Panthers at Virginia. First win there in about a century ladies and gentlemen. This is not a bad Pitt team. As a matter of fact, it’s a pretty good Pitt team. Peterman much more efficient at quarterback than expected, a stable full of very good running backs, quality receivers and of course James Conner. By the way, if you ever run into Conner on the street, you’ll understand much better why he can do what he do. HE’S – A – BIG – MAN…MMMAAANNN!!!

:06—What about O.J.? I’m just askin’!

:05—I know you thought, or at least you hoped the new movie “The Accountant” would be the big thing. Not so Little Johnny. A very slow start. Still slow in the middle and of course your big finish in a hail of gunfire. Not bad…but not good. There will not be an Accountant Two, and that you can take to the bank! Only 2 basketballs.

:04—I don’t know if you Westinghouse Bulldogs are paying attention, but #1 —you’ve got a darn good team this year and #2 — part of the reason for that is young Tirece Hicks. Number 17 on the field and #1 on his dad’s get ready for the next level list. “Papa John” Hicks himself an exceptional athlete back in the day and a top level basketball player is invested as he should be. More of our young men need to have dads like John Hicks.

:03—Lock it down. You know how you forget stuff…yeah you! Saturday, Nov. 5 it’s a family reunion of enormous proportion. Come one, come all to the reception gala for the 2016 City League Hall of Fame Inductions at 6 p.m. till midnight at the fabulous Savoy Restaurant. No cover, cash bar, cash kitchen, free parking. Dress to Impress. Past…present…forever City Leaguers!

:02—The 2016 Pittsburgh City League High School All-Sports Hall of Fame Inductions. Heinz History Center — Sunday, Nov. 6 — tour the History Center free from 2-5 p.m. with the purchase of an event ticket. A 5 p.m. reception — 6 p.m. awards presentations. Hors d’oeuvres & refreshments — Dress to Impress — vendors — $5.00 parking — 50/50 and the greatest of all time! Get your tickets in advance. The first two years were sellouts!

:01—Also, this year the induction of the next installment of the Connie Hawkins Summer Basketball League Hall of Famers Reggie Dukes, Brace Lowe, “Magic” Mike Williams, Jeff “Whitemouse” Hutchinson, Karen Hall, “Big John” Marshall, Rich Allen, David “Dr. Death” Trent, Bill Clarke and David “Puffy” Kennedy. Man, this is gonna be something!

:00-00—DOUBLE OVERTIME:

The real Pittsburgh Steelers are on the beach in Miami sun tanning.

~ GAME OVER ~

