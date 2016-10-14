NEWS ROUNDUP: Four Women Accuse Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault…AND MORE

Nearly a week after unaired recordings of presidential hopeful Donald Trump making misogynistic comments resurfaced, several women claim the GOP candidate sexually assaulted them. On Wednesday, four women publicly shared that Trump groped them. The women—Jessica Leeds, Rachel Crooks, Mindy McGillivray, and Natasha Stoynoff—shared their horrific experiences with local media outlets. According to reports, three of the occurrences happened in the early 2000s and one of the incidents happened three decades ago. “We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us. I turned around, and within seconds, he was pushing me against the wall, and forcing his tongue down my throat,” said Stoynoff, who recounted an alleged incident that happened during a 2005 interview at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. When asked about the controversial recordings during Sunday’s presidential debate, Trump denied sexually assaulting anyone: “Women have respect for me, and I will tell you: No, I have not.” Read more.

Boko Haram Releases 21 Kidnapped Girls

A group of girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in Nigeria have been returned to the Nigerian government. This development comes after the notorious group reached a deal with the Swiss government and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The group of 21 girls, who were not named, will be taken to the city of Maiduguri, where they will meet with Borno state officials. “The release of the girls … is the outcome of negotiations between the (Nigerian) administration and the Boko Haram brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government. The negotiations will continue,” said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman in a statement. In 2014, Boko Haram kidnapped 267 girls from a school in Nigeria. Nearly 57 girls were able to escape, however, over 100 of them still remain missing. The kidnapping prompted the #BringBackOurGirls campaign. Read more.

Portland Bakery Apologizes for Racist Obama Cupcake

A popular bakery in Portland, Oregon, found itself in hot water after naming an Oreo cupcake “Mr. President.” While the owners of Fat Cupcake thought the black and white cupcake would be a clever way to illustrate President Obama’s mixed background, many people found it downright racist. “Very troubling. They were serving a cupcake called the ‘Mr. President’ that had an Oreo cookie inside,” read a customer’s Yelp review. “When I tried to point out the racism implied, they claimed that ‘Our current president loves Oreos.” Owner Anjelica Hayes, who is bi-racial, claims she didn’t mean to offend anyone with the menu item. “What sounds like it would be really fancy? We thought of the presidential office,” said Hayes in a statement. “I just thought it was an honorary name. I thought I’d be honored if someone named a cupcake after me.” After receiving backlash, she changed the name of the cupcake to “The Professional.” It still remains the bakery’s most-purchased cupcake. Read more.

LAPD Detective Investigating Derrick Rose’s Case Found Dead

An LAPD detective who launched a sexual assault probe against NBA player Derrick Rose was found dead in her Whittier, California home. According to reports, Detective Nadine Hernandez died of a gunshot wound to her head. On Tuesday, Whittier police officials were called to Hernandez’s residence following reports of a suicide attempt. Prior to her death, she sent a letter to the judge overseeing Rose’s case, asking for his accuser to remain anonymous so that the LAPD could move forward with the criminal investigation. Hernandez served in the police department’s Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section and worked on several cases involving sexual assault. Police Lt. Steve Dean said the LAPD is investigating whether the incident was a homicide or suicide. Read more.

BET Responds to Gabrielle Union’s Lawsuit

BET is speaking out in regards to the lawsuit filed against the network by actress Gabrielle Union. Union is suing BET for “breach of contract” related to her hit show Being Mary Jane. “While we hold Gabrielle Union in the highest esteem, we feel strongly that we are contractually well within our rights and are committed to reaching a swift and positive resolution in this matter,” read a statement from the network. Union claims BET is trying to squeeze filming for two seasons into one so they don’t have to give her a pay increase. Read more.

