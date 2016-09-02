Beyond the Rhetoric…What the next administration should do immediately

That is becoming very popular subject matter in the business community. After all, our economic status has become a “train wreck”. Who would have thought that the first Black president would economically burden Black America without conscience? The devastation has cut through our communities like a knife.

Let’s begin with the first Executive Order given within two weeks of inauguration. This racist matter began on behalf of construction unions. Construction unions discriminate against Blacks, Hispanics and White women. Unions donated over $800 million to the Obama campaign. Thus, this was the price of selling us out. It became established that all federally funded construction projects priced over $1 million utilize a Project Labor Agreement (union labor only). Only 2 percent of Black construction companies are unionized. The effect was very detrimental to our construction employment levels.

We must rescind this Executive Order. While we are at it let’s have the Department of Labor do a Title VII (Civil Rights Act) review on the hiring practices of construction union shops.

