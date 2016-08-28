For Chicago-born and bred basketball star, Dwyane Wade, the violence in his city is a constant source of sadness. But on Friday it came close to home, as he lost his cousin Nykea Aldridge in a gang-related shooting.

As reported by NBC5 Chicago, the mother-of-four was pushing a child in a stroller on the 6300 block of Chicago’s South Side around 3:30pm when the shooting occurred. Two males approached another male and opened fire, police said.

NBC5 notes that Aldridge was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County where she was pronounced dead. A relative took custody of the child, police said.

Pastor Edward Jones, the family’s spokesman said Aldridge is a mother of four and had just had a baby. Jones said she and her family had recently relocated to the neighborhood and she was on her way to register her kids at school when she was shot. It was not immediately clear which school Aldridge was going to, but the shooting happened close to Dulles School, which was partially blocked off as police analyzed the scene.

Soon after the shooting, Wade posted to Twitter. “My cousin was killed today in Chicago. Another act of senseless gun violence. 4 kids lost their mom for NO REASON. Unreal. #EnoughIsEnough”

Wade’s mother, Pastor Jolinda Wade said about Nykea, “She loved God, loved her family.” Adding, “She wasn’t bothering anybody, just going to register her kids in school — and bullets that fly around have no name decided to find its way to her head.”

Wade will join the Chicago Bulls this fall, but has already been active in the community through his Wade’s World Foundation that works with at-risk youth.

“We’re still going to help and empower people like the one who senselessly shot my niece in the head,” the NBA Champion’s mother said. “And all of our young people out there, senselessly shooting each other.”

Dwyane Wade Loses Cousin In Tragic Gang-Related Shooting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

