Obama meets with family of Baton Rouge man killed by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Barack Obama will meet with the family of the Black man whose death last month in a police shooting sparked protests and mass arrests.

Obama planned to meet with Alton Sterling’s relatives at the airport in Baton Rouge before returning to Washington on Tuesday afternoon. Obama is in Louisiana to tour flood damage and meet with affected residents and local officials.

The White House says Obama will also meet with the families of officers killed or injured nearly two weeks later by a gunman, apparently in response to Sterling’s killing.

Obama was criticized for not visiting Baton Rouge after those two incidents. He later went to Dallas instead to eulogize five police officers killed in another attack targeting law enforcement.

