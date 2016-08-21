Sports
Home

Funniest memes about USA’s 4×100 relay teams’ embarrassing loss to Japan

0 reads
Leave a comment

storytogether

RIO DE JANEIRO — Team USA 4x100M track squad was humiliated at the Rio Olympics after they failed to medal at all  — and for losing to Japan, of all countries. This set social media ablaze and burned the squad to a crisp with hilarious slander against their performance shortcomings.

Take a look at some of the funniest ones.

 

 

mood1

Funniest memes about USA’s 4×100 relay teams’ embarrassing loss to Japan was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

about USA's 4x100 relay teams' , embarrassing loss to Japan , Funniest memes , Rio Olympics

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close