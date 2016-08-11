The continuing fight for the right to vote

(GEORGE CURRY MEDIA)—Last week, a panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rebuked the North Carolina legislature for acting with “discriminatory intent” in passing restrictions on the right to vote that “target African-Americans with almost surgical precision.” The decision came as we celebrated the 51st anniversary of the Voting Rights Act on August 6. Reinforced by similar rulings in the appellate court in Texas and a district court in Wisconsin, the decision is a victory for our democracy and our Constitution.

The voting impediments were passed by North Carolina in 2013 in the wake of the Supreme decision in Shelby v. Holder that struck down the central provision of the Voting Rights Act: the requirement that areas with a history of discrimination gain prior approval from the Justice Department before changing voting regulations.

Chief Justice John Roberts, the activist Republican judge, decided to rewrite the law that was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, arguing that since we now live in a “post-racial society,” requiring prior approval for voting law changes was no longer justified. The flood of legislation that followed—all erecting barriers to make voting harder for African-Americans in particular—proved the chief justice’s fantasy was a lie.

In North Carolina, the legislature acted immediately after the Supreme Court decision came down. Its motivation, the Fourth Circuit panel found, was clear. African-American turnout had surged in 2008 and 2012 (with Barack Obama at the head of the Democratic ticket), nearing parity with the turnout of White voters for the first time. Obama had taken the state in 2008 and barely lost it in 2012. But in 2010, conservative Republicans had taken control of the legislature and the statehouse.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: