Obama’s summer playlist: A little pop to a little hip hop

The White House released the president’s playlist Thursday during Obama’s family vacation on Martha’s Vineyard.

Classics include the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations” and Prince’s “U Got the Look.” When he gets into the mood for more recent releases, he’s listening to “Acid Rain” by Chance the Rapper and “Forever Begins” by Common.

The president is a huge jazz fan, and his playlist includes “Lover Man” from Billie Holiday and “My Funny Valentine” from Miles Davis.

Obama says via Twitter: “Been waiting to drop this: summer playlist, the encore. What’s everybody listening to?”

The full list of 39 songs is broken down into daytime and nighttime categories, and people can listen to many of the tracks on the Spotify streaming service.

The titles alone show the president adjust his tastes a bit as day turns into night. In the day category, there’s “So Ambitious” from Jay-Z and Pharrell and “The Man” from Aloe Blacc. And at night, there’s “Lean In” from Lizz Wright and “Say Yes” from Floetry.

The full list of songs and artists:

Daytime

— “LoveHate Thing,” Wale

— “Smooth Sailin’,” Leon Bridges

— “Elevator Operator,” Courtney Barnett

— “Home,” Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

— “Many the Miles,” Sara Bareilles

— “Tightrope” Janelle Monae

— “Classic Man,” Jidenna

— “So Ambitious,” Jay-Z, featuring Pharrell

— “Me Gustas Tu,” Manu Chao

— “Forever Begins,” Common

— “The Man,” Aloe Blacc

— “As We Enter,” Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

— “Sinnerman,” Nina Simone

— “U Got the Look,” Prince

— “Rock Steady,” Aretha Franklin

— “Good Vibrations,” Beach Boys

— “Don’t Owe You A Thang,” Gary Clark Jr.

— “Man Like That,” Gin Wigmore

— “II B.S.,” (edited) Charles Mingus

Nighttime

— “If I Have My Way,” Chrisette Michelle

— “Espera,” Esperanza Spalding

— “Tell It Like It Is,” Aaron Neville

— “Alright,” Ledisi

— “Trapped By A Thing Called Love,” Denise Lasalle

— “Lady,” D’Angelo

— “So Very Hard to Go,” Tower of Power

— “Midnight Sun,” Carmen McCrae

— “Cucurrucucu Paloma,” Caetano Veloso

— “Green Aphrodisiac,” Corinne Bailey Rae

— “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need,” Mary J Blige and Method Man

— “Lover Man,” Billie Holiday

— “Criminal,” Fiona Apple

— “Acid Rain,” Chance the Rapper

— “My Funny Valentine,” Miles Davis

— “Do You Feel Me,” Anthony Hamilton

— “I Get Lonely,” Janet Jackson

— “Lean In,” Lizz Wright

— “All Day Music,” War

— “Say Yes,” Floetry