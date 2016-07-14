Tyra Banks’ reality business competition show gets green light From NBC

Never one to stay idle for too long, former supermodel-turned-mogul Tyra Banks has already lined up her next project since becoming a mom. Today it was announced today that NBC gave the green light to her new reality show focused on creating start-up businesses.

Industry insider Variety has all the details about the new competition series, titled Funded, which will also feature Big & Rob star Rob Dyrdek and entrepreneur Rohan Oza.

The inside scoop on the show states:

“Rob, Tyra, and Rohan offer a level of business experience and expertise that is priceless to a burgeoning entrepreneur. They are perfectly suited to be at the helm of this series as it sets out to shine a light on extraordinary start-ups, provide invaluable guidance to innovators and give financial backing to the most deserving and revolutionary ideas that will shape our future,” said Universal President Meredith Ahr.

For her role in the series, in which the winner receives $1 million, and what it means to her to be able to share her vast knowledge in the business arena, Tyra stated, “I have spent my life encouraging people to BYOB — Be Your Own Boss. Making everyday people’s dreams come true is what I live for. [This is] life-changing type of television power project that gets me pumped. We will enlighten and entertain audiences and encourage our viewers to attack their most outrageous goals with fierce determination.”

The 42-year-old is certainly qualified to give business advice, considering she attended Harvard Business School and has several companies under her belt that range from fashion and beauty to movies and television. Funded does not yet have a premiere date, but we’ll keep you posted on the show’s progress.

SOURCE: Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Check out today Top Stories here:

AM BUZZ: Kobe Bryant And Wife Expecting; Kanye Wishes His Mom A Happy Birthday & More…

A Year Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught Us About Life & Death In America

Tyra Banks’ reality business competition show gets green light From NBC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: